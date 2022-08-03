1,4-Dicyclohexylbenzene Market Growth 2022 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis with Top Key-Players:  Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd., Biosynth Carbosynth, Henan Tianfu Chemicals Co. Ltd.

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Global 1,4-Dicyclohexylbenzene Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on 1,4-Dicyclohexylbenzene Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

1,4-Dicyclohexylbenzene is a synthetic aromatic hydrocarbon with the chemical formula C18H24. It is a white solid with a characteristic odor. It is insoluble in water but soluble in most organic solvents. It is used as a solvent and as a raw material for the synthesis of other chemicals.

Key Trends

Some key trends in 1,4-dicyclohexylbenzene technology include the development of new synthetic methods, the use of new catalysts, and the exploration of new applications.

New synthetic methods have been developed to synthesize 1,4-dicyclohexylbenzene more efficiently and with fewer side products.

New catalysts have been developed that can improve the yield and purity of the product.

Additionally, new applications for 1,4-dicyclohexylbenzene have been explored, such as its use as a building block for pharmaceuticals and as a component in fuel cells.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the 1,4-dicyclohexylbenzene market are its increasing use in the production of polyurethanes, coatings, and adhesives.

Additionally, 1,4-dicyclohexylbenzene is also used as a solvent and an intermediate in the synthesis of dyes, pigments, and pharmaceuticals.

The growing end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics are anticipated to drive the 1,4-dicyclohexylbenzene market during the forecast period.

Market Segments

The 1,4-Dicyclohexylbenzene Market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into below 99%, and above 99%. Based on application, it is bifurcated into adhesives, paints, electrical, chemical intermediate, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global 1,4-Dicyclohexylbenzene Market includes players such as Schultz Canada Chemicals Ltd., Biosynth Carbosynth, Henan Tianfu Chemicals Co. Ltd., Changsha Easchem Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongneng Chemical Technology Co Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Ltd., Syntechem Co. Ltd., Pubchem, Avantor, and others.

