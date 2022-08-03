1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031 | Key Players:  Eastman Chemical Company, Sagechem,  Goodyear Chemicals,  Syntechem Co. Ltd

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

1,4-Diisopropylbenzene is an organic compound with the chemical formula C9H14. It is a colorless liquid with a strong, characteristic odor. It is insoluble in water but soluble in most organic solvents. 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene is produced by the alkylation of benzene with propylene.

1,4-Diisopropylbenzene is used as a solvent and as a fuel additive. It is also used in the manufacture of resins, plastics, and rubbers.

1,4-Diisopropylbenzene is a flammable liquid and should be stored in a cool, dry place away from heat and ignition sources.

Request sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22343/

Key Trends

1,4-Diisopropylbenzene technology is evolving rapidly, driven by the need for ever-higher performance and efficiency. The key trends include:

1. Increased use of nanomaterials and nanotechnology: Nano-sized 1,4-diisopropyl benzene particles are being used increasingly to improve the performance of products and processes.

2. Improved process control: Processes are becoming increasingly controlled and monitored, using sophisticated process analytical technology (PAT).

3. Increased use of renewable resources: There is a trend towards using more renewable resources, such as biomass, to produce 1,4-diisopropyl benzene. This is because renewable resources are sustainable and have a lower environmental impact than fossil fuels.

4. Increased use of green chemistry: Green chemistry is being used more and more to design 1,4-diisopropyl benzene processes and products that are less harmful to the environment.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene market.

Firstly, the compound is used as an intermediate in producing various chemicals and products. This includes its use as a solvent in the production of paints, inks, and adhesives.

Secondly, 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene is also used as a fuel additive, due to its high octane rating. This helps to improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles, as well as reduce emissions.

Finally, the compound is also used in the production of plastics.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22343/

Market Segments

The 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into standard, and high purity. Based on application, it is bifurcated into paints & coatings, solvents, graphic arts, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene Market includes players such as Eastman Chemical Company, Sagechem, Goodyear Chemicals, Syntechem Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Biosynth Carbosynth, Angene International, Kanto Chemicals, ABCR Gmbh, BLD Pharmatech, and others.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS22343/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/