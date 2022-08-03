Bioimpedance Analyzers Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Omron Corporation, Tanita Corporation, InBody

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Bioimpedance Analyzers Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Bioimpedance Analyzers Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global bioimpedance analyzer market size was USD 439 million in 2021 ad is anticipated to reach USD 1.375 million in 2031, growing at a rate of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Bioimpedance measuring devices are used to measure the level of fluids in living tissue. These devices use electrical conductivity and reactance, which is a property of an object that opposes any change in the electric current flowing through it. This type of device can provide vital information regarding fluid buildup or dehydration for athletes and those with chronic health conditions like heart diseases.

Market Trends and Drivers

Unhealthy lifestyles, such as sedentary work environments, consumption of junk food, and increased mobility automation have increased the prevalence of certain lifestyle diseases, like obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. According to WHO, in 2019, an estimated 38.2 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese. Once considered a high-income country problem, overweight and obesity are now on the rise in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in urban settings. In Africa, the number of overweight children under 5 who were overweight or obese in 2019 lived in Asia. Owing to that, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases is boosting the growth of the global bioimpedance analyzers market. Likewise, emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are likely to see high growth in the bioimpedance analyzers market. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, growing awareness about health and obesity, and infrastructural improvements in these countries.

Market Segments

By Product

  • Multi-frequency Analyzers
  • Single-frequency Analyzers
  • Dual-frequency Analyzers

By Modality

  • Wired Bioimpedance Analyzers
  • Wireless Bioimpedance Analyzers

By Application

  • Whole Body Measurement
  • Segmental Body Measurement

By End-User

  • Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers
  • Home Users
  • Hospitals

Key Players

  • Omron Corporation
  • Tanita Corporation
  • InBody
  • RJL Systems
  • seca GmbH & Co. KG
  • EVOLT 360
  • SELVAS Healthcare
  • Charder Electronic Co. Ltd.

