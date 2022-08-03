Amniotic Products Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | MiMedx, Smith & Nephew, Organogenesis Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Amniotic Products Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Amniotic Products Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The amniotic products market was valued at $720 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach $1,680 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

Amniotic fluid is the protective liquid enclosed by the amniotic membrane that serves as a cushion for the growing fetus and facilitates the exchange of nutrients, water, and biochemical products between mother and fetus. Amniotic-derived products, comprising amniotic membrane and amniotic fluid products, are one subtype of orthobiologic that is being considered as a potential treatment option through augmentation of joint inflammation and healing. Amniotic membranes (AM) were initially employed for the treatment of skin disorders such as burns, ulcers, and wounds.

Market Drivers

Growing incidence of burn injuries

The high incidence of the burn wound is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to WHO, an estimated 180,000 deaths every year are caused by burns-the high majority occur in low and middle-income economies. In India, over 1,000,000 people are moderately or severely burnt per year. Nearly 173,000 Bangladeshi children are moderately or severely burnt every year. Also, in Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, and Pakistan, 17% of children with burns have a temporary disability and 18% have a permanent disability.

Market Segments

By Product & Services

  • Consumables
  • Instruments
    • Immunoassay Analyzers
    • ELISA Analyzers
    • Luminometers
    • Other Instruments
  • Services

By Allergen

  • Inhaled Allergens
  • Food Allergens
  • Drug Allergens

Key Companies

  • MiMedx
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Organogenesis Inc.
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Stryker
  • Applied Biologics
  • Celularity, Inc.
  • Katena Products, Inc.

