Amniotic Products Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | MiMedx, Smith & Nephew, Organogenesis Inc.

The amniotic products market was valued at $720 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach $1,680 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

Amniotic fluid is the protective liquid enclosed by the amniotic membrane that serves as a cushion for the growing fetus and facilitates the exchange of nutrients, water, and biochemical products between mother and fetus. Amniotic-derived products, comprising amniotic membrane and amniotic fluid products, are one subtype of orthobiologic that is being considered as a potential treatment option through augmentation of joint inflammation and healing. Amniotic membranes (AM) were initially employed for the treatment of skin disorders such as burns, ulcers, and wounds.

Market Drivers

Growing incidence of burn injuries

The high incidence of the burn wound is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to WHO, an estimated 180,000 deaths every year are caused by burns-the high majority occur in low and middle-income economies. In India, over 1,000,000 people are moderately or severely burnt per year. Nearly 173,000 Bangladeshi children are moderately or severely burnt every year. Also, in Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, and Pakistan, 17% of children with burns have a temporary disability and 18% have a permanent disability.

Key Companies

MiMedx

Smith & Nephew

Organogenesis Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Stryker

Applied Biologics

Celularity, Inc.

Katena Products, Inc.

