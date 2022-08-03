Service Robotics Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | AB Electrolux, Aethon, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Service Robotics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Service Robotics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Service robotics is a sub-field of robotics that deals with the design and deployment of robots for use in a service capacity. This includes tasks such as cleaning, maintenance, security, and customer service. Service robots are usually designed to operate autonomously, with minimal or no human supervision, and are often equipped with sensors and other devices to help them navigate their environment and carry out their tasks.

Key Trends

Service robotics technology is developing rapidly, with new applications and capabilities appearing every year. Some of the key trends in this field include:

Increased autonomy: Service robots are becoming increasingly autonomous, with the ability to perform tasks with minimal human intervention.

Improved sensors and navigation: Service robots are equipped with ever-more sophisticated sensors and navigation systems, allowing them to operate in complex environments.

Increased networking and connectivity: Service robots are increasingly connected to each other and to other devices and systems, enabling them to share data and information.

Key Drivers

Service robotics is a rapidly growing market with numerous applications in a variety of industries. The key drivers of this market are the increasing demand for automation and the need for cost-effective solutions. Service robots are used in a variety of applications such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and retail. They are capable of performing tasks such as cleaning, inspection, and maintenance. The healthcare industry is one of the largest users of service robots. These robots are used for tasks such as disinfection, delivery of drugs and supplies, and patient handling. They help to reduce the spread of infection and improve patient safety.

Key Market Segments

By Type Professional Service Robotics Personal Service Robotics

By Component Hardware Software



By Application Healthcare Defense Logistics Construction Domestic



Key Players

AB Electrolux

Aethon, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

iRobot Corporation

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

