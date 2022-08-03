Allergy Diagnostics Market to grow with XX% CAGR during 2031 to 2031 | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Danaher

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Allergy Diagnostics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Allergy Diagnostics Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The allergy diagnostics market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further up to USD 14.1 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

An allergy is a hypersensitivity condition of the immune system. Allergic reactions occur when a person’s immune system reacts to harmless substances which are named allergens in the environment. Major allergens that affect the immune system are dust mites’ excretion, pollen, and pet dander. There are different kinds of allergies such as food allergy, skin allergy, dust allergy, allergy to insect stings, drug allergy, and mold allergy.

Market Drivers

Increasing environmental pollution levels

Exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollutants, allergens, and occupational exposure are the major risk factors that cause chronic respiratory diseases. The prevalence of allergic disorders among the urban population is higher than those living in rural areas owing to the high exposure to environmental pollutants in cities.

Use of mHealth in allergy diagnosis

Recent developments in integrated biosensors, wireless communication, and power harvesting techniques generate a new class of point-of-care devices. Conversely, AR is a very common disease. Any diagnostic device connected to a smartphone (e.g., peak nasal inspiratory flow meters or intranasal biosensors) would need to be inexpensive to be affordable.

Market Segments

By Product & Services

Consumables

Instruments Immunoassay Analyzers ELISA Analyzers Luminometers Other Instruments

Services

By Allergen

Inhaled Allergens

Food Allergens

Drug Allergens

Others

By Test Type

In Vivo Tests Skin Prick Tests Patch Tests



Key Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

bioMérieux SA

Romer Labs Division Holding

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

HollisterStier Allergy

