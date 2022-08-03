Medical Aesthetics Market to grow with 12.3% CAGR during 2031 to 2031 | Allergan-AbbVie, Alma Lasers, Ltd., Anika Therapeutics

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Medical Aesthetics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Medical Aesthetics Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The medical aesthetics market was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further up to USD 32.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

The medical aesthetic is used to treat and improve the aesthetic appearance of a person by treating various conditions, like skin laxity, excessive fat, cellulite, scars, moles, wrinkles, unwanted hair, liver spots, spider veins, and skin discoloration. Conventionally, it comprises dermatology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery.

Market Drivers

Growing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures

There has been a significant increase in the inclination for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures over traditional surgical procedures in the past decade. Minimally invasive/nonsurgical alternatives offer various advantages over traditional surgical procedures, like fewer pain, minimized scarring, and quicker recovery. These procedures are also more economical than traditional surgical procedures. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), there was an overall increase of 5.4% in the number of plastic and cosmetic procedures during 2017 and 2018.

Market Segments

By Product

Facial Aesthetic Products Dermal Fillers Botulinum Toxin Microdermabrasion Chemical Peels

Body Contouring Devices Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices Cellulite Reduction Devices Liposuction Devices

Cosmetic Implants Breast Implants Facial Implants Gluteal Implants

Hair Removal Devices Laser Hair Removal Devices IPL Hair Removal Devices

Skin Aesthetic Devices Laser Resurfacing Devices Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices



Key Companies

Allergan-AbbVie

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

Anika Therapeutics

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure

El.En. S.p.A.

Fotona d.o.o.

Galderma

Johnson & Johnson

