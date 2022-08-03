Air Purifier Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Honeywell International, Inc., IQAir North America, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Air Purifier Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Air Purifier Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An air purifier is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly used in homes and offices to remove dust, pollen, mold, and other airborne particles from the air. Air purifiers vary in their ability to remove these particles, and some are better than others. The most effective air purifiers use HEPA filters to remove particles from the air.

Key Trends

The key trends in air purifier technology are:

1. Increased Efficiency: Air purifiers are becoming more and more efficient at cleaning the air. This is thanks to advances in filtration technology and the use of more powerful motors.

2. Compact Design: Air purifiers are becoming smaller and more compact. This is thanks to advances in miniaturization technology.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the air purifier market include the growing awareness of the harmful effects of air pollution, the increasing health concerns among people, the stringent government regulations regarding air quality, and the rapid industrialization and urbanization.

The air purifier market is also driven by the growing preference for clean and fresh air, the technological advancements in air purification technology, and the increasing disposable incomes.

Market Segments

By Technology

Activated Carbon

High Efficiency Particulate Air

Ionic Filters

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Players

Honeywell International, Inc.

IQAir North America, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Aerus LLC

Unilever PLC

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

