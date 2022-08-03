Corporate Wellness Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031| ComPsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Virgin Pulse

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Corporate Wellness Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Corporate Wellness Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Corporate wellness is a term used to describe programs and initiatives that are designed to promote the health and well-being of employees within a company. These programs can vary widely in scope and nature, but typically include educational components on topics such as nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and smoking cessation.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21121/

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in corporate wellness technology. First, there is a trend toward mobile health applications. This means that more and more employees are using their smartphones and other mobile devices to track their health data, set goals, and stay motivated. There is also a trend toward wearable devices, such as fitness trackers. These devices can help employees track their activity levels, sleep, and other health metrics. Additionally, there is a trend toward gamification, which uses game-like elements to encourage employees to be more active and engaged in their health. Finally, there is a trend toward social media integration.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Corporate Wellness market are the increasing awareness of the importance of employee health and wellbeing, the rise in chronic health conditions, and the need to improve productivity and engagement. The awareness of the importance of employee health and wellbeing has been increasing in recent years, as the costs of healthcare have risen and the prevalence of chronic health conditions has increased. This has led to a growing number of companies implementing Corporate Wellness programs in an effort to improve the health of their employees and improve productivity.

Market Segmentation

By Service

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

By Category

Fitness & Nutrition Consultants

Psychological Therapists

By Delivery Model

Onsite

Offsite

By Region

North America The U.S.



Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21121/

Key Players

ComPsych

Wellness Corporate Solutions

Virgin Pulse

ADURO, INC.

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Vitality Group

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700