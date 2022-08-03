Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand, And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An artificial intelligence (AI) robot is a machine that has been designed to think and act like a human. These robots are able to learn from their experiences and make decisions based on what they have learned. Many AI robots are equipped with sensors and other devices that allow them to interact with their environment. Some AI robots are even able to communicate with humans using natural language.

Some of the major players operating in the AI robots market are ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Key Players

Boston Dynamics

Robot

SoftBank Robotics

Robotics Hanson Inc.

Blue Frog Robotics

CloudMinds

Mayfield Robotics

Key Trends

Here are some of the key trends that will shape the future of AI robots:

Increased adoption in various industries: As AI technology matures, it is being adopted in a variety of industries beyond just tech and automotive. Retail, healthcare, and manufacturing are just some of the sectors that are starting to use AI robots in order to improve efficiency and productivity.

More personalization and customization: With the help of machine learning, AI robots are becoming more and more personalized and customized. That means that they are able to better understand and respond to the needs of individual users.

Improved natural language processing: Natural language processing is a key area of AI research, and it is getting better all the time. This improved ability to understand human language will make AI robots even more useful in a variety of settings.

Increased use of sensors and cameras: AI robots are starting to make use of a variety of sensors and cameras in order to gather data and information. This trend is likely to continue as AI technology advances.

Key Drivers

There are three key drivers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market which are technology, government, and enterprise.

Technology: The advancement in the field of artificial intelligence has made robots more efficient and effective in performing various tasks. This has led to an increase in the demand for AI robots in various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and others.

Government: Various governments are investing in the development of AI robots to be used in various applications such as search and rescue, disaster management, and military. This is due to the fact that AI robots can perform various tasks more effectively and efficiently than humans.

Enterprise: Various enterprises are investing in AI robots to increase their productivity and efficiency. This is because AI robots can perform various tasks such as data entry, customer service, and others more effectively than humans.

Market Segments

By Product

Instrument & Accessories

Services

By Application

Military & Defense

Public Relations

Healthcare Assistants

Industrial

Stock Management

Research and Space Exploration

By Technology

Machine learning

Computer Vision

Awareness

By Offering

Software

Hardware

