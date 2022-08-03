Integration Platform as a Service Market Size Trend Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue – 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Integration Platform as a Service Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) is a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to connect their on-premises applications and data with cloud-based applications and data. iPaaS provides a single platform for all integration needs, including data integration, application integration, process integration, and API management.

iPaaS enables businesses to quickly and easily connect their on-premises applications and data to the cloud, without the need for costly and complex on-premises integration solutions. iPaaS also provides a unified platform for all integration needs, including data integration, application integration, process integration, and API management.

Key Players

Informatica Inc.

Boomi Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

MuleSoft LLC

Jitterbit Inc.

Workato Inc.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in integration platform as a service technology:

The first trend is the increasing use of cloud–based integration platforms. This is due to the fact that cloud–based integration platforms offer a number of advantages over traditional on–premise platforms, including lower costs, scalability, and flexibility.

The second trend is the increasing use of APIs. APIs allow different applications to communicate with each other, which makes integration much easier.

The third trend is the increasing use of big data. Big data can be used to help organizations make better decisions about their integration strategies.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of integration platform as a service market are agility, scalability, and flexibility. These platforms enable businesses to quickly and easily connect disparate applications and data sources, enabling them to scale their operations as needed. Additionally, these platforms provide businesses with the flexibility to choose how they want to connect their applications and data, providing them with the ability to customize their integration solutions to meet their specific needs.

Market Segments

By Service Type

API Management

B2B Integration

Data Integration

Cloud Integration

Application Integration

Other Services

By Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications

Others

