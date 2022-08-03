Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market Key Facts, Market Size, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting is a type of lighting system that uses Ethernet cables to deliver power to the lights. The lights are then controlled using a PoE switch or controller. This type of lighting system is becoming increasingly popular because it eliminates the need for AC power outlets and makes it easy to control the lights from a central location.

PoE lighting is a cost-effective and energy-efficient lighting solution as it uses the existing data network cabling infrastructure for power supply. PoE lighting is also easy to install and does not require any new wiring. Moreover, PoE lighting offers several benefits such as remote monitoring and control, reduced installation and maintenance costs, and flexibility in lighting design.

Key Trends

The key trends in Power over Ethernet lighting technology are:

Increased Efficiency: Power over Ethernet lighting technology is becoming increasingly efficient, with new products offering up to 95 percent efficiency. This means that less power is wasted as heat, making these products more environmentally friendly.

More Affordable: Power over Ethernet lighting products are becoming more affordable, as the technology becomes more mainstream. This means that more businesses and homeowners can take advantage of the benefits of this type of lighting.

Greater Versatility: Power over Ethernet lighting products are becoming more versatile, with new products offering a variety of features and benefits. This means that there is a product to suit every need, and that users can tailor their lighting setup to their specific needs.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of Power Over Ethernet lighting market.

First, Power Over Ethernet lighting offers many benefits over traditional lighting systems, including reduced installation and operational costs, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced lighting control capabilities. In addition, Power Over Ethernet lighting is becoming increasingly popular in a variety of applications, including office buildings, retail establishments, and industrial facilities.

Another key driver of Power Over Ethernet lighting market is the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected lighting technologies. Power Over Ethernet lighting is well-suited for IoT applications due to its ability to provide power and data over a single cable. This reduces the need for separate power and data cables, which can simplify installation and reduce costs.

Market Segments

By Offering

Hardware

Software & Services

By Wattage

Up to 25 Watt

Above 25 Watt

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Others

