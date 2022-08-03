Wi-Fi Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Wi-Fi Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

WiFi is a wireless networking technology that allows computers and other devices to communicate over a wireless signal. WiFi is a short–range technology, which means it has a limited range and can only be used over a short distance. WiFi is typically used in home and office networks, and is becoming increasingly popular in public places such as coffee shops, libraries, and airports.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20125/

Key Players

Cisco

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

Huawei

Juniper Networks

Panasonic

Fortinet

NETGEAR

Key Trends and Drivers

The key trends in WiFi technology are higher data rates, higher security, and lower power consumption.

Higher data rates: The WiFi data rates have increased significantly over the last few years. The 802.11ac standard, which was released in 2013, supports data rates of up to 867 Mbps. The latest 802.11ax standard, which was released in 2019, supports data rates of up to 10 Gbps.

Higher security: The security of WiFi networks has also been improved over the years. The WPA2 standard, which was released in 2004, introduced stronger encryption and authentication algorithms. The WPA3 standard, which was released in 2018, introduces even stronger encryption algorithms and adds features to prevent brute-force attacks.

Lower power consumption: One of the key trends in WiFi technology is to reduce the power consumption of devices. The 802.11ah standard, which was released in 2016, is designed for devices that operate on very low power. The 802.11ax standard, which was released in 2019, also includes features to reduce power consumption.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20125/

Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Solution

Services

By Density

Hi-Density Wi-Fi

Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi

By Location Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Verticals

Education

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and eCommerce

Government

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Others

Reasons to buy Wi-Fi Market Report:

Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20125/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700