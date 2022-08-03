Data Acquisition(DAQ) System Market Trend 2022: Industry Upcoming Developments, Global Economics, Market Dynamics, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies of Top Key Players, Revenue Forecast 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Data Acquisition(DAQ) System Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies.

A Data Acquisition System (DAQ) is a device used to convert physical parameters into digital data for further processing or analysis. DAQ systems are used in a variety of applications, including data logging, process control, and automatic testing. DAQ systems can be used to measure voltage, current, temperature, pressure, and other variables.

Key Players

  • National Instruments Corp
  • Keysight Technologies
  • Siemens Digital
  • Spectris PLC
  • Fortive

Key Trends and Drivers
The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market is driven by the increasing need for data acquisition in various application areas such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The DAQ system market is also driven by the growing demand for portable DAQ systems. The key trends observed in the DAQ system market include the increasing adoption of cloud-based DAQ systems, the growing demand for wireless DAQ systems, and the increasing use of DAQ systems in the automotive industry.

The automotive industry is one of the major application areas for DAQ systems. The automotive industry is witnessing a shift from the traditional combustion engine vehicles to the electric vehicles. This shift is driven by the stringent emission regulations, the need for fuel efficiency, and the growing demand for electric vehicles. The electric vehicles require data acquisition for various purposes such as monitoring the battery status, determining the vehicle range, and others.

The healthcare industry is another major application area for DAQ systems. The DAQ systems are used in the healthcare industry for various purposes such as patient monitoring, clinical trials, and others. The DAQ system market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the healthcare industry.

Market Segments

By Offering

  • Hardware
  • Software

By Speed

  • High-speed (>100 KS/S)
  • Low-speed (<100 KS/S)

By Application

  • R&D
  • Field
  • Manufacturing

By Vertical

  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Power & Energy
  • Healthcare
  • Food & Beverage
  • Others

