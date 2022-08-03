Blockchain Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Blockchain Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The blockchain is an immutable, tamper-proof record of all transactions that have taken place on the network. It is constantly growing as new blocks are added to it, each containing a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a timestamp, and transaction data. Bitcoin nodes use the blockchain to differentiate legitimate Bitcoin transactions from attempts to re-spend coins that have already been spent elsewhere.

The key characteristics of a blockchain that make it unique and valuable are its decentralization, immutability, and transparency.

Decentralization: There is no central authority overseeing the blockchain. Instead, it is a decentralized network of computers that work together to validate and record transactions.

Key Players

  • Coinbase
  • Monex Group
  • Bit Mining
  • Canaan Inc
  • Voyager Digital
  • SOS Ltd
  • HIVE Blockchain

Key Trends and Drivers

The Blockchain Market is still in its early developmental stages with a lot of potential for future growth. Some of the key trends in this market are:

  • The increasing demand for blockchain-based solutions: With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, there is a growing demand for blockchain-based solutions from various industries. This is resulting in a number of startups and established companies investing in this space.
  • The rise of enterprise blockchain platforms: A number of enterprise blockchain platforms are being developed to cater to the needs of businesses. These platforms offer various features and tools that make it easy for businesses to develop and deploy blockchain-based applications.
  • The growing interest in cryptocurrency: Cryptocurrency is one of the most popular applications of blockchain technology. The increasing price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is attracting a lot of investors and users to this space.
  • The increasing number of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs): ICOs have become a popular way for startups to raise funds by selling tokens that can be used on their platform. This is resulting in a growing number of ICOs being launched.
  • The emergence of new use cases: With the increasing adoption of blockchain technology, new use cases are being discovered and developed. This is resulting in a more diverse range of applications for blockchain technology.

Market Segments

By Components

  • Platform
  • Services

By Services

  • Technology Advisory and Consulting
  • Development and Integration Services
  • Support and Maintenance

By Type

  • Public
  • Private
  • Hybrid

By Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises
  • SMEs

By Application Area

  • Automotive
  • Food & Beverage
  • Manufacturing
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Healthcare
  • Banking and Financial Services
  • IT and Telecom
  • Retail and Ecommerce
  • Others

Reasons to buy Blockchain Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

