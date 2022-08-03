ADAS Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031

Posted on 2022-08-03 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services ADAS Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

ADAS is an acronym for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. This technology encompasses a wide range of features and systems that are designed to help make driving safer. Some of the most common features found in ADAS-equipped vehicles include lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and automatic emergency braking.

Lane departure warning systems use cameras to monitor the position of the vehicle in relation to the lane markings. If the system detects that the vehicle is straying from its lane, it will provide an audible or visual warning to the driver.

Blind spot detection systems use sensors to monitor the area around the vehicle for other vehicles or objects. If a vehicle or object is detected in the blind spot, the system will provide an audible or visual warning to the driver.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20009/

Key Players

  • Robert Bosch
  • Continental AG
  • Denso
  • Aptiv
  • ZF Friedrichshafen
  • Valeo

Key Trends and Drivers

One of the key trends in the ADAS market is the increasing use of sensors. Cameras, radar, and lidar are all being used to detect potential hazards and provide information to the system. This allows for more accurate and timely warnings to drivers.

Another trend is the increasing integration of ADAS systems into vehicle systems. This allows for a more seamless experience for drivers and helps to avoid potential errors.

Finally, there is a trend towards more automated systems. While some systems still require driver input, others are able to take over completely in certain situations. This is expected to increase as the technology improves.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20009/

Market Segments

By Offering

  • Hardware
  • Software

By Level of Autonomy

  • L1
  • L2
  • L3
  • L4
  • L5

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Car
  • Light Commercial Vehicle
  • Truck
  • Bus

Reasons to buy ADAS Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20009/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution