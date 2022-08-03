ADAS Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “ADAS Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

ADAS is an acronym for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. This technology encompasses a wide range of features and systems that are designed to help make driving safer. Some of the most common features found in ADAS-equipped vehicles include lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and automatic emergency braking.

Lane departure warning systems use cameras to monitor the position of the vehicle in relation to the lane markings. If the system detects that the vehicle is straying from its lane, it will provide an audible or visual warning to the driver.

Blind spot detection systems use sensors to monitor the area around the vehicle for other vehicles or objects. If a vehicle or object is detected in the blind spot, the system will provide an audible or visual warning to the driver.

Key Players

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Denso

Aptiv

ZF Friedrichshafen

Valeo

Key Trends and Drivers

One of the key trends in the ADAS market is the increasing use of sensors. Cameras, radar, and lidar are all being used to detect potential hazards and provide information to the system. This allows for more accurate and timely warnings to drivers.

Another trend is the increasing integration of ADAS systems into vehicle systems. This allows for a more seamless experience for drivers and helps to avoid potential errors.

Finally, there is a trend towards more automated systems. While some systems still require driver input, others are able to take over completely in certain situations. This is expected to increase as the technology improves.

Market Segments

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Level of Autonomy

L1

L2

L3

L4

L5

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus



