Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031".

Lithium-ion batteries are one of the most popular types of batteries on the market today, thanks to their high energy density and long life span. However, when they reach the end of their life, they can be difficult to recycle.

There are a number of companies that specialize in recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process typically starts with the batteries being crushed into small pieces. The small pieces are then sorted by chemical composition and purity.

The most valuable components of the battery are the lithium and cobalt. These are separated out and sold to companies that use them to make new batteries. The other metals in the battery, such as nickel and manganese, are also recycled.

Key Players

  • Umicore
  • Glencore International AG
  • Retriev Technologies Inc.
  • Raw Materials Company Inc.
  • American Zinc Recycling
  • American Manganese Inc

Key Trends and Drivers

The recycling of lithium-ion batteries is a process by which waste batteries are converted into new battery cells. The recycling process involves the collection of waste batteries, the disassembly of the battery cells, the separation of the lithium, cobalt, and other metals, and the reuse of these metals to create new battery cells.

The recycling of lithium-ion batteries is a growing industry, as the number of lithium-ion batteries in the waste stream continues to increase. The recycling of these batteries can help to reduce the environmental impact of battery production, as well as provide a source of new battery cells for industry.

The recycling of lithium-ion batteries has several benefits. First, it can help to reduce the environmental impact of battery production. Second, recycling can provide a source of new battery cells for industry. Finally, recycling can help to reduce the cost of battery production.

Market Segments

By Battery Chemistry

  • Lithium-Iron Phosphate
  • Lithium-Manganese Oxide
  • Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Oxide
  • Lithium-Nickel-Manganese Cobalt
  • Lithium-Titanate Oxide

By Source

  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Power Tools
  • Others

By Recycling Process

  • Hydrometallurgical Process
  • Physical/Mechanical Process
  • Pyrometallurgy Process



