Eubiotics Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2022 – 2030

Eubiotics Industry Overview

The global eubiotics market is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the increasing product usage in the meat industry due to rising concerns over antibiotic traces found in meat.

Eubiotics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global eubiotics market report on the basis of product, form, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Phytogenic, and Enzymes.

Probiotics products dominated the market with a high revenue share of over 39% in 2021. This is attributed to the rising awareness regarding the usage of probiotics in animal feed, ongoing R&D activities to develop efficient products, and broad product offerings by major industry participants.

organic acids were the second dominant product type in the global markets. These acids are used as forage and grain preservatives in animal nutrition. They discourage the growth of bacterial as well as mold pathogens, thus contributing to better utilization of feed resources.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Liquid and Solid.

Solid form dominated the eubiotics market with a revenue share of more than 60% in 2021. This high share is attributed to its advantages like enhanced protection against exposure to light and moisture. Solid forms include flakes, beadlet, and cross-linked beadlet.

The liquid form is gaining popularity among the feed formulators as it contributes to good health and enhanced performance of the animals at a greater rate as compared to solid forms as well as exhibits a lower price.

Based on the Applications Insights, the market is segmented into Gut Health, Immunity, Yield, and Others.

Gut health applications dominated the market with a high revenue share of more than 35% in 2021. Its high share is attributable to the prevalence of gut health issues among animals along with an increasing inclination towards preventive health care.

Also, the multiple usages in animal applications such as immunity development and gut health maintenance is expected to have a positive impact on the market demand.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Cattle Feed, Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Aquatic Feed, and Others.

The poultry segment dominated the market with a high revenue share of over 37% in 2021. Its high share is attributable to increasing demand and consumption of chicken, turkey, duck as well as boilers worldwide.

The demand for eubiotics in cattle feed is anticipated to rise on account of augmented demand for meat and dairy products . Rising demand for dairy products such as cheese, milk, and butter among others has generated the need for improved efficiency of large-scale dairy farms and the use of high-quality nutritive feed.

Eubiotic ingredients are normally used as additives in swine feed or included in dietary supplement formulations to enhance gut health, ensure proper growth, and improve reproductive health of animals.

Eubiotics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market has been characterized as fragmented due to the presence of multiple players within the business in the market. Market leaders and other key players in the various country that includes small manufacturers, traders, and operators in local or domestic market levels account for most of the market share.

Some prominent players in the global eubiotics market include

DSM

Novus International, Inc.

UAS Laboratories

Lallemand, Inc.

Calpis Co., Ltd.

Advanced BioNutrition Corp

BENEO

BEHN MEYER

Lesaffre Group

Kemin Industries, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Novozymes

Associated British Foods plc

Hansen Holding A/S

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

ADM

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Biomin

