Smart Irrigation Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021-2031 | Toro Company, Hunter Industries, CALSENSE, ET Water Systems, Inc.

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Smart Irrigation Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Smart irrigation is a type of irrigation that utilizes weather data and irrigation schedules to optimize irrigation efficiency. This type of irrigation can reduce water use by up to 50% when compared to traditional irrigation methods.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20432

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in smart irrigation technology. One is the use of weather data to make irrigation decisions. This data can come from weather stations, satellites, or other sources. It can be used to make decisions about when to water, how much to water, and what type of irrigation to use.

Another trend is the use of soil moisture sensors to make irrigation decisions. These sensors can be used to measure the moisture content of the soil and make decisions about when to water and how much to water.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the smart irrigation market. One of the most important is the increasing availability of smart irrigation technology. This technology is becoming more affordable and easier to use, making it accessible to a wider range of farmers and growers.

Another key driver is the increasing awareness of the benefits of smart irrigation. This technology can help farmers to save water, reduce energy costs, and improve crop yields. As more farmers become aware of these benefits, the demand for smart irrigation systems is likely to increase.

Key Market Segments

The smart irrigation bifurcated on the basis of type, component, application and region. By type, it is divided into climate-based and sensor-based. By component it is categorized into controllers, sensors, meters, and others. By application, it is spread across agricultural, greenhouses, turf & landscape, golf courses, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The smart irrigation market report includes players such as Toro Company, Hunter Industries, CALSENSE, ET Water Systems, Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio inc., Stevens Water Monitoring System, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., and Hortau.

Get Customized report as per your requirements:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20432

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/