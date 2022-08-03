Prepreg Market Growth Analysis by Product, Application, Region-Forecasts 2021-2031 | Solvay Group, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, SGL Group, Axiom Materials

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Prepreg Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Prepreg is a type of composite material that is used in a variety of applications, including the aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods industries. Prepreg is made by impregnating a reinforcing material, such as carbon fiber, with a resin system. The impregnated material is then cured, typically using heat and pressure, to create a strong and lightweight composite.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20424

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in prepreg technology, which are detailed below.

1. Increased use of lighter weight materials: In order to reduce the weight of prepreg parts, manufacturers are increasingly using lighter weight materials such as carbon fiber and Kevlar.

2. Increased use of higher strength materials: In order to improve the strength of prepreg parts, manufacturers are increasingly using higher strength materials such as carbon fiber and Kevlar.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Prepreg market are the increasing demand for composites in the aerospace and automotive industries, and the growing demand for Prepreg in the wind energy sector. The increasing demand for Prepreg is driven by the superior properties of Prepreg, such as high strength-to-weight ratio, low density, high stiffness, and high temperature resistance. The Prepreg market is also driven by the increasing demand for Prepreg in the construction and marine industries.

Key Market Segments

The prepreg market bifurcated on the basis of manufacturing, fiber, resin type, application and region. On the basis of manufacturing, it is segmented into hot melt process and solvent dip process. By fiber it is categorized into carbon, glass, and others. By resin type it is divided into thermoset and thermoplastic. By application it is segmented into aerospace & defense, wind energy, automotive, sporting goods, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The prepreg market report includes players such as Solvay Group, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, SGL Group, Axiom Materials, Hexcel Corporation, Park Aerospace Corp., DuPont, Gurit Holding AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.

Get Customized report as per your requirements:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20424

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/