Permanent Magnet Motor Market 2021 Growth, Trends, Leading Players and Business Insights Forecast to 2031 | Rockwell Automation, Johnson Electric, Toshiba, AMETEK

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Permanent Magnet Motor Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A permanent magnet motor is an electric motor that uses permanent magnets to create its magnetic field. This type of motor is typically used in applications where the motor will be running continuously, such as in a fan or pump. Permanent magnet motors are more efficient than other types of electric motors, and they are also smaller and lighter.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20339

Key Trends

Permanent magnet motors are becoming increasingly popular due to their high efficiency and reliability. The key trends in permanent magnet motor technology are:

1. Increased Efficiency: Permanent magnet motors are becoming increasingly efficient, with some models achieving efficiencies of over 90%.

2. Increased Reliability: Permanent magnet motors are also becoming more reliable, with some models having Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) of over 100,000 hours.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of the permanent magnet motor market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient motors, and the need for miniaturization.

The demand for energy-efficient motors is driven by the need to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Permanent magnet motors are more efficient than conventional motors, and thus their adoption is increasing in a variety of applications, such as pumps, fans, and compressors.

Market Segments

The permanent magnet motor market is segmented by motor type, magnet type, application, and region. By motor type, the market is divided into alternating current motors, direct current motors, hermetic motors. On the basis of magnet type, it is bifurcated into neodymium, samarium cobalt, and ferrite. Based on application, the market is classified into factory automation, consumer, commercial, medical, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global permanent magnet motor market includes players such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Electric, Toshiba, AMETEK, TECO, Dumore, Electrocraft, Cartermotor Company, Yaskawa, Allied Motion, and others.

Get Customized report as per your requirements:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20339

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/