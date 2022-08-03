Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2021-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a method used to amplify a specific region of DNA. The DNA is first denatured into single strands, and then primers have added that bind to the target region. The DNA is then amplified using a thermostable DNA polymerase. PCR can be used to amplify a specific region of DNA, or it can be used to generate large quantities of a specific DNA sequence.

Key Trends

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) technology are two of the most popular methods for PCR. dPCR is a newer technology that is becoming increasingly popular due to its higher accuracy and precision. qPCR is still the most widely used method due to its ease of use and lower cost.

Some of the key trends in dPCR and qPCR technology include:

Increased accuracy and precision: dPCR is more accurate and precise than qPCR, making it the preferred method for many applications.

Key Drivers

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) are two of the most popular methods for PCR-based detection of nucleic acids. Both methods are highly sensitive and specific, and can be used for a variety of applications including gene expression analysis, pathogen detection, and genotyping.

dPCR is typically more sensitive than qPCR, due to the fact that dPCR can quantify absolute copy numbers of target sequences, while qPCR can only relative copy numbers. In addition, dPCR is not affected by PCR inhibitors, while qPCR can be.

Market segmentation

The Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market is segmented by technology, application, and product. By technology, the market is classified into quantitative and digital. By application, the market is divided into clinical, research, forensic and others. By product, the market is segmented into consumables & reagents, instrument, software & services. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The Key Players in the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market market are, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Analytik Jena AG, Becton Dikinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, and Eppendorf.

