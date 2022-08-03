Wheat Protein Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2021-2031 | Cargill, Inc., Agridient B.V., MGP Ingredients, Inc., Manildra Group

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Wheat Protein Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Wheat protein is a protein found in wheat. It is a complete protein, meaning it contains all 20 of the amino acids needed by the body. Wheat protein is a good source of the amino acids lysine and tryptophan. It is also a good source of the mineral selenium.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20361

Key Trends

The key trends in wheat protein technology are as follows:

1. Increasing demand for wheat protein in food and beverage applications: Wheat protein is increasingly being used in food and beverage applications such as bakery products, pasta, breakfast cereals, snacks, and others.

2. Rising demand for wheat protein in animal feed: Wheat protein is also used as an animal feed ingredient. It is a source of essential amino acids and helps in the growth and development of animals.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Wheat Protein market include the growing demand for healthier and natural food products, the rising health consciousness among consumers, and the increasing preference for plant-based proteins. Other factors such as the growing demand for functional foods and beverages.

The growing demand for healthier and natural food products is a major driver of the wheat protein market. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for food products that are free from chemicals and preservatives.

Market Segmentation

The Wheat Protein Market is Segmented by product, form, application and region. By product, the market is divided into wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, hydrolyzed wheat protein, textured wheat protein. By Form, the market is divided into liquid and dry form. By application, the market is bifurcated into animal feed, bakery & confectionary, nutrition supplements, dairy products and others. Region-wise the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

Few key players operating their business in the global wheat protein market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Agridient B.V., MGP Ingredients, Inc., Manildra Group, Roquette Frères SA, Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd., Kröner-Stärke GmbH, Tereos SA, and Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co.

Get Customized report as per your requirements:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20361

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/