IoT in Smart Cities Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2021-2031 | Takadu Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Appyway, Hitachi Ltd

IoT in Smart Cities is a system of interconnected devices and sensors that collect and share data about the cityâ€™s infrastructure and services. The data is used to improve the efficiency of city services and to make the city more livable for residents. The IoT system can include devices such as traffic lights, parking meters, and waste management sensors.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in IoT in Smart Cities technology. One is the trend of using IoT to manage city infrastructure. This includes using sensors to monitor traffic, water, and electricity usage, as well as using IoT to manage city resources like trash and recycling. Another trend is using IoT to improve public safety. This includes using sensors to monitor crime, as well as using IoT to monitor and respond to natural disasters.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of IoT in Smart Cities market are:

1. Increasing adoption of connected devices: There is a growing trend of connected devices in smart cities. This is due to the increasing adoption of IoT technology.

Market Segments

The IoT in smart cities market is segmented by offering, application, enterprise size, and region. By offering, the market is divided into solution, and services. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into smart transportation, smart building, smart utilities, and smart citizen services. Based on enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global IoT in smart cities includes players such as Verizon Communications, Takadu Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Appyway, Hitachi Ltd, Arm Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and IBM Corporation.

