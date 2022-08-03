Centrifugal Pump Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2021-2031 | Mody Pumps, WEG, VanSan, HCP Pump, Leo, Proril

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Centrifugal Pump Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A centrifugal pump is a type of pump that uses centrifugal force to create a vacuum that draws water or other fluids into the pump. The force created by the spinning of the impeller in the pump creates a vacuum that sucks water or other fluids into the pump. The fluid is then forced out of the pump by the centrifugal force and pressure created by the spinning of the impeller.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in centrifugal pump technology. One is the move towards more energy-efficient pumps. This is being driven by both government regulations and the need to reduce operating costs. Another trend is the development of more specialized pumps for specific applications. This is driven by the need for pumps that can handle increasingly difficult fluids and by the desire to improve performance in specific industries. Finally, there is a trend towards using more advanced materials in pump construction. This is driven by the need for more durable and corrosion-resistant pumps.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the centrifugal pump market which include industrialization, population growth, and urbanization. These drivers are expected to lead to an increase in demand for centrifugal pumps in various industries such as water and wastewater, oil and gas, chemical, food and beverage, and others. Additionally, the replacement of existing pumps with more efficient centrifugal pumps is another key driver of the market.

Key Market Segments

The centrifugal pump market bifurcated on the basis of product type, stage, application and region. On the basis of product type it is segmented into axial & mixed flow pump, submersible pump, seal less & circular pump, and others. By stage, it is divided into multi stage and single stage. By application, it is spread across agriculture, commercial & residential, and industrial. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The centrifugal pump market report includes players such as Mody Pumps, WEG, VanSan, HCP Pump, Leo, Proril, CNP Pumps, Xylem, Flowrox, and WILO SE.

