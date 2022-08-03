Small Satellite Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Thales Group, Airbus S.A.S, ST Engineering, Sierra Nevada Corporation

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Small Satellite Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A small satellite, also known as a minisatellite or microsatellite, is a satellite that is smaller and lighter than a traditional satellite. Minisatellites typically weigh between 100 and 500 kilograms, and have a diameter of less than two meters.

Key Trends

The key trends in Small Satellite technology are miniaturization, modularization.

Miniaturization refers to the trend of making satellites smaller in size. This is made possible by advances in technology, which allow for more components to be packed into a smaller space.

Modularization refers to the trend of making satellites more modular, so that different components can be swapped out or added as needed. This allows for greater flexibility and customizability in satellite design.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the small satellite market are the demand for low-cost access to space and the need for smaller, more agile satellites. The market is driven by the increasing demand for satellite-based services, such as broadband Internet, direct-to-home (DTH) television, and global positioning system (GPS) navigation.

Market Segments

The small satellite market is segmented by type, application, end-user, and region. By type, the market is divided into minisatellite, microsatellite, nanosatellite, and others. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into space observation, satellite communication, science and exploration, and others. Based on end-use, the market is classified into commercial, academic, government and military, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global small satellite market includes players such as The Boeing Company, Thales Group, Airbus S.A.S, ST Engineering, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Lockheed martin Corporation, Planet Labs Inc, The Aerospace Corporation, Gomspace, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, and others.

