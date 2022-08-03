Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market advanced technology, future potential, forecast 2021-2031 | BALYO, Daifuku Co., Ltd., E&K Automation GmbH, inVia Robotics, Inc., JBT

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is a material handling system that uses computer-controlled vehicles to move materials around a factory, warehouse, or other industrial facilities. AGVs can carry materials of various sizes and shapes and can be customized to meet the specific needs of a particular application.

AGVs are typically used in applications where materials need to be moved between different parts of a facility, or where materials need to be moved from one facility to another. AGVs can be used to move materials between assembly lines, transport materials to and from storage areas, and load and unload trucks and other vehicles.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in AGV technology. One is the trend toward more intelligent AGVs. These AGVs are equipped with sensors and other devices that allow them to navigate autonomously through a facility. This enables them to avoid obstacles and to safely transport materials to their destination.

Another key trend is the increasing use of AGVs in a wide range of industries. AGVs are no longer just used in manufacturing facilities. They are now being used in hospitals, warehouses, and even retail stores. This is due to the fact that AGVs can improve efficiency and productivity in any type of facility.

Key Drivers

The key drivers in the market are:

The need for improved efficiency and productivity in manufacturing and other industrial applications The need for improved workplace safety The increasing popularity of Industry 4.0 and the associated need for AGVs in automated factories The increasing availability of AGV technology and the decreasing cost of AGVs

Market Segments

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market is segmented by segmented of type, industry and region. By type, it is segmented into tow-vehicles, unit load carriers, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicles, and others. By industry, it is segmented across automotive, manufacturing, food and beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World.

Key Players

The Automated Guided Vehicle market report includes players such as BALYO, Daifuku Co., Ltd., E&K Automation GmbH, inVia Robotics, Inc., JBT, KUKA AG, Oceaneering International, Inc., Seegrid Corporation, SSI Schaefer, Toyota Material Handling, and others.

