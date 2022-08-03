Container Security Market Is Expected Significant Growth, Forecast From 2021 to 2031 | Amazon Web Services, Inc, Google, LLC, IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc.

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Container Security Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The term container security generally refers to the security of the software containers themselves, as well as the security of the host systems and networks on which the containers are deployed. Containers are a type of lightweight virtualization that allow developers to package applications with their dependencies and run them in isolated environments. This can provide a number of benefits in terms of portability, efficiency, and security.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20462

Key Trends

There are many key trends in container security technology. Some of the most important include:

1. Securing the container host: This involves securing the host operating system that the containers are running on. This is important because if the host is compromised, all of the containers on it can be as well.

2. Isolation: Containers should be isolated from each other to prevent one container from being able to access the resources of another. This can be accomplished through technology such as Linux namespaces and groups.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the Container Security market. One driver is the increasing use of containers by organizations of all sizes. Containers offer many benefits over traditional virtualization technologies, including portability, flexibility, and efficiency. As a result, containers are being used more frequently in a variety of environments, including cloud-based deployments.

Another driver of the Container Security market is the need to secure containers from a variety of threats. Containers can be used to package and distribute malware, which can then spread quickly and easily to other containers and systems. Additionally, containers can be used to launch attacks against applications and systems. As a result, it is important to have security controls in place to protect against these threats.

Market segments:

The Container Security Market is segmented by component, deployment type, vertical and region. By component the market is divided into products and services. Based on deployment type it is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of vertical it is bifurcated into BFSI, retail, government and healthcare. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The Container Security Market includes players such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Google, LLC, IBM Corporation, VMware, Inc. , McAfee Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. , Cisco System, Inc. , Juniper Networks, and Qualys, Inc.

Get Customized report as per your requirements:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20462

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/