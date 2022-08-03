Automated Optical Inspection Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2031 | CyberOptics, Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd, GOPEL electronic GmbH

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Automated Optical Inspection Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automated optical inspection (AOI) is a type of machine vision technology used to inspect products during manufacturing for defects. AOI systems are used in a wide variety of industries, such as electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.

AOI systems work by shining a light on the product and using sensors to capture images of the product. These images are then analyzed by algorithms that are designed to identify defects. AOI systems can be used to inspect products for a variety of different types of defects, such as missing components, incorrect orientation, and surface defects.

Key Trends

The key trends in Automated Optical Inspection technology are miniaturization, higher speeds, and higher resolutions.

As semiconductor devices get smaller, the features on these devices get smaller as well. This presents a challenge for inspection, as smaller features are more difficult to detect. Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems are getting smaller and more compact to be able to inspect these smaller features.

Key Drivers

There are various drivers of automated optical inspection (AOI) market. The need for advanced quality control and inspection methods in various industries is one of the key drivers of AOI market. The automotive industry is one of the major users of AOI systems. The automotive industry is under pressure to meet the stringent quality standards set by the customers. The AOI systems help in meeting these quality standards by providing accurate and reliable inspection.

Market Segments

The automated optical inspection market is segmented by type, application, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is fragmented into 2D, 3D, and both 2D and 3D. On the basis of application, the market is divided into fabrication phase and assembly phase. By industry it is segmented into industry vertical, consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, medical devices, aerospace, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The key companies profiled in the Automated Optical Inspection Market report include CyberOptics, Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd, GOPEL electronic GmbH, KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY Inc, MIRTEC CO, LTD, Nordson Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Saki Corporation, Test Research, Inc, and Viscom AG.

