Fishing Waders Market are poised to expand the fastest, clocking a CAGR exceeding 7% across the forecast period

Fact.MR’s recently published report on fishing waders forecasts the market to exhibit positive trends, registering a CAGR worth 7.3% across the 2021-2031 assessment period. By the end of the aforementioned decade, the industry is slated to reach US$ 2 Bn in value terms. Increased frequency of recreational fishing will principally drive future market demand.

From 2016 to 2020, the market registered steady growth, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 5%. Prospects temporarily dwindled during the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed to curbs on outdoor recreational activities. This was eventually offset, as plateauing infection curves permitted a resumption of such activities, particularly since Q4 2020.

In the future, it is expected that global demand for fish and other marine products is likely to rise. The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture report published by the Food & Agriculture Organization claims that global fish production reached nearly 179 million tons in 2018. This number is anticipated to rise to 200 million tons by 2029, increasing by 25 million tons, or 14%, from the 2017-19 base period. Hence, demand for fishing waders to undertake fishing operations is bound to increase.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in the market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In April 2020, Parent company of Bass Pro partnered with Cabela’s to acquire Utah-based Sportsman’s Warehouse. The Great American Outdoors Group will remain a private company. Sportsman’s Warehouse was acquired for $18.00 per share in cash.

With an updated fit for enhanced mobility and proven 4MOST® DRY-PLUS™ waterproof technology, Cabela’s® has developed the Premium Breathable Stocking-Foot Fishing Waders for Men which offers great performance at an affordable price. Made of a super-tough, tightly woven micro denier nylon, these waders’ protective upper features triple-layered knees for maximized protection from abrasion and punctures.

Post covid consumer spending: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

Fishing Waders demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand. As per the study, the demand for Fishing Waders will grow through 2031.

Fishing Waders Market Segmentations:

Product Chest Fishing Waders Hip Fishing Waders Waist Fishing Waders Breathable Fishing Waders

Style Boot Foot Fishing Waders Stocking Foot Fishing Waders

Material Nylon Fishing Waders Polyester Fishing Waders Neoprene Fishing Waders Rubber Fishing Waders Others (Gore-Tex, etc.)

Size Small Fishing Waders Medium Fishing Waders Large Fishing Waders

End User Fishing Waders for Men Fishing Waders for Women Fishing Waders for Children

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites Offline Hypermarkets & Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Chain & Franchise Stores



