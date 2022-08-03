Smart Kitchen Appliances Market is projected to race ahead at a stupendous rate, surpassing a value of US$ 93 Bn by 2031

Fact.MR’s report predicts that the global smart kitchen appliances market will register a stellar CAGR of around 25% by gaining a market value of US$ 93 Bn in the sales indicator period 2021-2031. Technological advancements and constant innovation are driving the demand for smart kitchen appliances.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the smart kitchen appliances market topped a market value of US$ 10 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sales of smart kitchen appliances in large sectors such as restaurants and hotels but simultaneously the residential sector has shown an inclination towards investing in smart kitchen appliances.

Furthermore, with increasing discussion on climate change and energy conservation, governments are also promoting the use of energy-efficient smart kitchen appliances. Rising demand coupled with high disposable income and favourable regional policies are forecasted to drive the growth of the market for energy-efficient smart kitchen appliances in the coming decade. In addition, energy-efficient smart kitchen appliances that can reduce energy consumption and save on electricity bills are attracting more and more consumers across the world.

Competitive Landscape

Key players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to deepen penetration across lucrative markets. These strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, acquisitions, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

In July 2021, Samsung SmartThings has introduced SmartThings Energy that helps consumers to reduce energy bills and increase sustainability.

In March 2019, Haier Home Appliances introduced upgraded COSMOPlat empowered with 5G technology at Hannover.

In April 2021, LG Electronics launched its first laundromat. The laundry lounge is a contactless, digital public laundry located in the Philippines.

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Segmentations:

Product Smart Refrigerators Smart Dishwashers Smart Ovens Smart Cookware and Cooktops Smart Scales and Thermometers

Application Residential Smart Kitchen Appliances Commercial Smart Kitchen Appliances



