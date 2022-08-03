Polyamines Market is forecast to witness an upswing with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2020-2030)

Polyamines market is poised to surpass US$ 200 Mn by 2020 and is set to grow at a steady 4% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Polyamines is a key water treatment chemical and coagulant used for treatment of discharged waste water. Though coagulants constitute a major share of the market, shale inhibitors are growing at a faster rate owing to their high demand in oil & gas well explorations.

Key stakeholders such as Kemira Oyj, BASF S.E, and SNF Floegler are leaning towards polyamines to utilize in the oil & gas industry. This is primarily due to the shrinking demand for coagulant applications backed by the presence of unreacted epichlorohydrin on polyamine colloids in potable water. This has led the US government to enforce a ban on utilization of polyamines for potable water treatment.

Manufacturers Adopting Organic Strategies to Increase their Foothold in Polyamines Market

Polyamines market stakeholders such as SNF, Kemira, and BASF are keenly looking at high demand growth of polyamines across different regions for greater product penetration in strategic markets. Stakeholders such as SNF are also trying to ramp up production to keep up with demand so as to enhance profit margins and also to strengthen their position in the market, thus, leading to lower competition among the market players.

Polyamines Market Segmentations:

By Solid Content : <50% >50%

By Application : Coagulant Shale Inhibitor Decoloration Others

By End-use Industry : Oil & Gas Water Treatment Pulp & Paper Rubber Textiles Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



