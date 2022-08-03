The global gas separation membrane market is poised to witness a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Gas separation membranes have emerged as a key processing and purification method in natural gas processing plants and refineries, generating ample opportunities for gas separation membrane manufacturers. Besides, chemical and petrochemical industries, power generation industry and biogas treatment plants also use gas separation membranes. This will result in additional demand in the forecast period. Efficacy in offering high purification in cryogenic plant to separate helium is also poised to expand the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 outbreak has hampered almost all the market and swept over billions of dollars from economies across the globe. Due to disrupted activity in oil & gas industry and natural gas processing plants, demand for gas separation membranes has declined in first and second quarter of 2020. However, easing lockdowns in Asian and Middle East & African countries may balance demand-supply by the end of 2020.

Gas Separation Membrane Market – Scope of Report:

Targeted Market Strategies by Market Players Set to Expand Global Footprint

The global gas separation membrane market is highly consolidated in nature in which Honeywell International Inc., Evonik Industries, Air products accounted for half of the global production in 2019. Market players have been involved in direct collaborations with end users to build vertical channels across the supply chain. Companies like Evonik Industries, Air products and Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC have strategically enhanced their market position through collaborations, acquisitions and product launches. Players such as DIC Corporation have been offering spiral wound gas separation membranes to address the increasing demand for oxygen and nitrogen gas separation.

Gas Separation Membrane Market Segmentations:

By Material : Polymeric Membrane Inorganic Membrane Metallic Membrane

By Construction : Hollow Fiber Module Spiral Wound Module Plate & Frame Module

By Application : Nitrogen Separation Oxygen Separation Acid gas Separation Hydrogen Separation Methane Separation Carbon Dioxide Separation Olefin – Paraffin Separation

By End Use : Chemical Petrochemical and Oil & Gas Food and Beverages Power Generation Pharmaceutical Pollution Control Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East Africa



