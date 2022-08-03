Adoption Of Natural Food Color Additives Market To Increase During Forecast Period On Back Of Increased Consumer Demand : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, titled “Natural Food Color Additives Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2029,” the global natural food color additives market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR more than 5% during the forecast period in terms of value.

Rise in demand for natural food products can be primarily attributed to increasing health concerns, benefits of natural or plant-based products and consumer inclination towards natural based ingredients, particularly in the food and beverages sector. The aversion of consumers towards the synthetic and chemical products has been evident in the recent past.

Reduction of Price Volatility

The additions of new natural food color additives have created a temporary volatility in the prices of previously used natural color additives like carmine. However, the vertical integration of the supply chain models is expected to increase the efficiency which will further stabilize the prices for natural food color additive.

Currently, cost of some of the special natural food color additives has reduced the cost margins. The mass production of the natural food color additives can affect the stability of the market.

The rules and regulations regarding the chemical content limits have become stringent and have been heavily imposed by various governments. Major changes have been implemented in the global food color additives market with the introduction of ISO 22000, designed to address food safety management systems. This will help garner significant demand for natural food color additives in the forecast period.

The demand for the natural and plant derived products is creating significant opportunities for the food and beverage industry. Manufacturing companies are replacing synthetic or artificial colors with natural food color additives. According to various health associations and organizations, the consumption of food with natural food color additives are beneficial for health, as it fulfils a wide range of nutrients demand. The long term usage of the natural food color additives will help the consumers to sustain better food and snacking habits.

Natural food color additives refer to any substance used to impart desired color when mixed. Natural food color additives are either vegetable & fruit derived or animal derived or can be obtained from other natural sources. Multiple product offerings are available for natural food color additives like Carotenoids, Turmeric oleoresin, Enocianina, Paprika oleoresin, Spirulina Extract, Chlorophyll, Carmine and others. The portfolio of natural food color additives is increasing day by day. Catering to the needs of the consumers, industry players have been using natural food color additives in beverages, milk products, baked goods, confectionery, snack & cereals, soups & sauces, meat products and others.

Among beverages, natural food color additives are used for carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, milk drinks, juice based drinks and others. Beverages holds a prominent share for natural food color additives and is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period. Use of natural food color additives in dairy products include yogurt, ice cream, frozen dairy products, dips & spreads and cheese. Natural food color additives in bakeries and similar institutions for making baked goods usually have a standard offering of bread & cake and biscuits & cookies. In terms of meat products, natural food color additives are used to make the processed meat & poultry and seafood, aesthetically pleasing.

Due to the shifting consumer behavior toward the vegan and organic trends in United States, the companies with clean labels and organic claims have been gaining special brownie points. The FDA’s ban on PHO’s (Partially Hydrogenated Oils), the majorly used emulsifiers, has created the need for alternatives. The inclination of end use industries for natural food color additives is due to the broad range of colors and color stability. Research for cheaper and sustainable ways for extraction of natural food color additives will help the end use industries with a plethora of options. The natural food color additives market for East Asia and South Asia are expected to have exponential growth rate in the forecast years. Albeit the icky factor that comes with carmine, a color derived from cochineal beetles, the growth of carmine will hold a steady growth rate in the natural food color additives market.

Key players covered in natural food color additives report are Kalsec Inc., San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V. and Naturex SA among others. The research carried out over the years has linked artificial colors with carcinogenic and cardiovascular problems. In light of these studies, companies have taken precautionary measures to avoid artificial food emulsifiers and have become proactive in integrating natural food color additives in their products. The companies have been upgrading their manufacturing processes for better synthesis of natural food color additives. The reforms will in turn benefit the consumers with better food coloring options and help the natural food color additives to create new standards.

