Sales Of Pea Fiber Market To Register Stellar Growth In Next 10 Years : Fact.MR

The pea fibers market has witnessed prolific growth in recent years and is poised to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% by the end of the forecast period. Continuous efforts by market players to strengthen their supply chains is anticipated to provide leverage to the market. Thus, the market is slated to grow by nearly 2X during the forecast period (2020-2030).

While multiple industries have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, minimal repercussions have been seen in the pea fiber market. At the same time, companies are focusing on increasing the production capacity of their plants which are presently located in least infected countries. For example, in Feb 2020, Roquette Freres SA increased its investment by US $4 Mn in an Israeli seed breeding startup Equinom.

The outer hull pea fiber segment is poised to dominate market demand owing to high demand for soups & sauces, beverages and bakery products. The outer hull pea fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period. In North America outer pea fiber demand is dominated by animal feed products and the market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US $ 10 Mn by 2020-2030.

Pea fiber market: Segmentation

FactMR's study has done the segmentation of pea fiber market on the basis of type, source, application, and grade across 6 regions.

Type Inner Fiber

Source Organic
Conventional

Conventional Application Bakery

Vegan Meat Substitute

Soups & Sauces

Beverages

Animal Foods

Grade Food Grade
Feed Grade

Feed Grade Regions North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

Key Takeaways of the Pea Fiber Market

According to Fact.MR, animal feed is the leading application for pea fiber and is expected to continue along the high growth trajectory over the following decade

Organic pea fiber is estimated to be predominantly used in food sector, as an additive in premium organic food

Pea fiber is also used in vegan food products and is the perfect fiber of choice for products directed at lactose-intolerant consumers

Fact.MR notes that pea fiber with non-GMO and HACCP certifications are highly sought after by end-use industries to ensure regulatory compliance

Canada is the world’s largest producer of pea. Moreover, North America has a high density of vegans, making it a highly lucrative market for pea fiber, especially for inner hull pea fiber

Russia is projected to emerge as the largest producer of pea in the not-so-distant future. This, along with the high density of food manufacturers and propensity of the populace towards adopting all natural food products, positions it as a high growth market towards the latter half of the market

More Valuable Insights on Pea Fiber Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Pea Fiber, Sales and Demand of Pea Fiber, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

