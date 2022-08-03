Isohexadecane Market To Witness Surge in Demand Owing To Rising (use Adoption) : Fact.MR

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Stimulating Cosmetic Isoparaffins sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

Isohexadecane Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated upon in the isohexadecane report, which have helped deliver projection on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (GDP, political economic, regional regulatory policies and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a significant influence on the growth of the isohexadecane market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for isohexadecane has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimate and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries have also been included in the report.

Key Takeaways of the Stimulating Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market

According to Fact.MR, preference for natural ingredients over petroleum based ingredients and presence of potential substitutes dampens the overall isohexadecane market

Fact.MR says that skin care products are anticipated to witness a high growth of around 3% through the forecast period fuelled by beneficial properties such as the easy spreadability offered by isohexadecane

Color cosmetics and skin care segments are high growth segments among all end –users of Stimulating Cosmetic Isoparaffins, and are likely to create a collective incremental opportunity of over US$ 6 Mn by 2029

Stimulating Cosmetic Isoparaffins market in North America and Europe is highly influenced by regulatory trends and policies resulting in a moderate growth of around 2.5% till 2029.

Owing to higher disposable incomes and a large base of young consumers, a growth of around 4% is witnessed in emerging economies of South Asian countries such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

“With the presence of numerous potential substitutes and very few manufacturers in the isohexadecane market, the global market is anticipated to witness a moderate growth over the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Two Third of Global Supply Accounted by Two Goliaths of Stimulating Cosmetic Isoparaffins Industry

Stimulating Cosmetic Isoparaffins market is consolidated with a handful of global players accounting for over 60% of the market share. Croda International and Ineos Oligomers are the prominent players with manufacturing bases located in Europe. Thus, the global demand of isohexadecane is import oriented. No expansion or collaboration by players is witnessed in last few years. Also, not much emphasis on product innovation and technological advancements has been given due to the low competitive nature of the market and less threat from market entrants. Some of the other players in the isohexadecane market are Rita Corporation, The Innovation Company, and Vantage Specialty Chemicals.

Increased Consummer Spending on Premium Personal Care and Cosmetics to Continue Stimulating Stimulating Cosmetic Isoparaffins Market

Isohexadeance market registered a growth of over 3% between 2014 and 2019, which is in sync with global personal care and cosmetics market. Stimulating Cosmetic Isoparaffins is primarily used as an emollient in premium personal care and cosmetic products, and increased per capita spending on such products have paved a balanced growth path for isohexadecane.

Since, a gradual increment in individual spending on premium products has been reported, and is likely to follow northward growth trend over the coming years, the global isohexadecane market is also optimistic of new opportunities in the coming years. Color cosmetics and skin care products are the key growth pillars for isohexadecane consumption, accounting for over two third of the overall isohexadecane market.

Market Consolidation and Consumer Inclination towards Natural Ingredients to Hinder Market Growth

Consumer preference towards natural personal care and cosmetics products will affect sales of petroleum based isohexadecane

However, market of isohexadecane is fairly consolidated which affects the production rate and creates a supply-demand gap. This could dampen overall market growth.

Emerging personal care and cosmetic industry in countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Brazil will create profitable opportunity for the isohexadecane market to grow

