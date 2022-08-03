Asia Pacific Medical Food Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.5% To Reach Us$ 11 Billion By 2032

The Asia Pacific medical foods market size was valued at US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% to reach US$ 11 Billion by 2032 end. The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is fairly untapped and rapid urbanization and development in the region have widened the medical foods industry.

Prominent Key Players Of The Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market Survey Report:

Mead Johnson

SHS International Ltd.

Synutra International Ltd.

Milupa Gmbh

Danone

Nestlé

Abbott

Fresenius Kabi AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Key Segments Covered in the Asia Pacific Medical Foods Industry Survey

Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market by Route of Administration : Oral Medical Foods Enteral Medical Foods

Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market by Product Type : Medical Food Pills Medical Food Powders Other Medical Food Product Types

Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market by Application : Chronic Kidney Disease Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea Pathogen Related Infections Diabetic Neuropathy ADHD Depression Alzheimer’s disease Nutritional Deficiency Orphan Diseases Phenylketonuria Eosinophilic Esophagitis FRIESES Others Wound Healing Chronic Diarrhea Constipation Relief Protein Booster Dysphagia Other Diseases Parkinson’s Disease Epilepsy Pain Management Other Cancer Related Treatments

Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market by Sales Channel : Online Sales Retail Sales Institutional Sales

Asia Pacific Medical Foods Market by Country : Japan China India Australia New Zealand Singapore South Korea



