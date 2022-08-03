Agrochemicals Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application from 2022 to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Agrochemicals Industry Overview

The global agrochemicals market size was valued at USD 218.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth is dependent on pest attacks, crop yields, and agriculturists’ awareness levels & capacity to buy products depending on their availability of credit. Increasing demand for insecticides across the globe is also a major factor driving the market growth. Agrochemicals production has been impacted to some extent owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, some countries were dependent on China for raw material supply. Restrictions imposed on transportation and imports across borders in various nations have resulted in a shortage of raw materials.

However, the market has recovered quickly as the governments of various nations have control over the essential business market. Agrochemicals are made of chemical substances and undergo various processes that release toxic gases and fumes, which can be harmful to the environment. Although beneficial for the crops, agrochemicals can have harmful effects on humans and animals. Thus, various regulatory authorities, such as Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), address them by mapping and monitoring the toxicity emission within permissible levels. Thus, regulations on the usage of agrochemicals by various authorities in different nations are the major restraining factors for the market.

For instance, in Brazil, regulation for agrochemicals lies under Law 7,802 regulated by Decree 4,074. In India, pesticides are regulated through the Insecticides Act 1968 and Insecticides Act 1971. Similarly, various other regulations are there for different agrochemicals to limit their toxicity in the environment. Increasing regulations and growing demand for green products have influenced manufacturers to develop eco-friendly bio-based products. Thus, various companies are focusing on manufacturing bio-based agricultural products. For instance, Marrone Bio Innovation utilizes naturally occurring microorganisms and plants to develop high-performance eco-friendly bio-based agricultural products that promote crop health and manage pests, weeds, and crop diseases.

Agrochemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global agrochemicals market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Agrochemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Fertilizers Crop Protection Chemicals Plant Growth Regulators Others

Agrochemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Cereal & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Others

Agrochemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central and South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Agrochemicals market include

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Bayer AG

The DOW Chemical Company

Solvay

Nufarm

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International Plc

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Ashland, Inc.

Land O’ Lakes, Inc.

FMC Corp.

ADAMA Ltd.

Stepan Company

