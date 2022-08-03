What are the growth opportunities and trend analysis of North America Dietary Supplements Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Dietary Supplements Industry Overview

The North America dietary supplements market size was valued at USD 50,118.6 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 % from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing consumer awareness regarding personal health and wellbeing is one of the key drivers of the market. Furthermore, growing demand for preventive health products to lead healthy & disease-free life and rising number of fitness centers, health clubs, & gymnasiums are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

North America is one of the key regions in dietary supplements market with large number of players and contract manufacturers based in the region. The vertical integration within the value chain has pushed the supply chain to be more compact and efficient. The industry in North America is transforming to a less centralized, decluttering trend.

The manufacturers are focusing on incorporating new technologies and customized solutions to meet the consumer demands. Food and beverage packaging manufacturers are aiming to reduce the weight to save costs from reductions in raw materials and lower transportation costs.

The players directly offer products to consumers through their company websites and offline distribution channels. Manufacturers partner with online retailers, such as Amazon, to deliver products directly to end users. On the value basis, supermarkets, hypermarkets and food stores contribute over half of the regional sales of OTC dietary supplements industry in North America

North America Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America dietary supplements market on the basis of ingredient, form, application, end-user, distribution channel and region:

North America Dietary Supplements Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Vitamins Botanicals Minerals Proteins & Amino Acids Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Others

North America Dietary Supplements Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Tablets Capsules Soft gels Powders Gummies Liquids Others

North America Dietary Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Energy & Weight Management General Health Bone & Joint Health Gastrointestinal Health Immunity Cardiac Health Diabetes Anti-cancer Lungs Detox/Cleanse Others

North America Dietary Supplements End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Adults Geriatric Pregnant Women Children Infants

North America Dietary Supplements Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Offline Online

North America Dietary Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) S. Canada Mexico



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global North America Dietary Supplements market include

Amway Corp.

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

NU SKIN.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bionova

Ayanda

Arkopharma

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.

