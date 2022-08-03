What are the growth opportunities and trend analysis of North America Dietary Supplements Market?

Posted on 2022-08-03 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Dietary Supplements Industry Overview

The North America dietary supplements market size was valued at USD 50,118.6 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 % from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing consumer awareness regarding personal health and wellbeing is one of the key drivers of the market. Furthermore, growing demand for preventive health products to lead healthy & disease-free life and rising number of fitness centers, health clubs, & gymnasiums are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the North America Dietary Supplements market

North America is one of the key regions in dietary supplements market with large number of players and contract manufacturers based in the region. The vertical integration within the value chain has pushed the supply chain to be more compact and efficient. The industry in North America is transforming to a less centralized, decluttering trend.

The manufacturers are focusing on incorporating new technologies and customized solutions to meet the consumer demands. Food and beverage packaging manufacturers are aiming to reduce the weight to save costs from reductions in raw materials and lower transportation costs.

The players directly offer products to consumers through their company websites and offline distribution channels. Manufacturers partner with online retailers, such as Amazon, to deliver products directly to end users. On the value basis, supermarkets, hypermarkets and food stores contribute over half of the regional sales of OTC dietary supplements industry in North America

Browse through Grand View Research’s Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry Research Reports.

  • Prebiotics MarketThe global prebiotics market size was valued at USD 6.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Banana Flour MarketThe global banana flour market size was estimated at USD 751.7 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

North America Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America dietary supplements market on the basis of ingredient, form, application, end-user, distribution channel and region:

  • North America Dietary Supplements Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
    • Vitamins
    • Botanicals
    • Minerals
    • Proteins & Amino Acids
    • Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
    • Omega Fatty Acids
    • Others
  • North America Dietary Supplements Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
    • Tablets
    • Capsules
    • Soft gels
    • Powders
    • Gummies
    • Liquids
    • Others
  • North America Dietary Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
    • Energy & Weight Management
    • General Health
    • Bone & Joint Health
    • Gastrointestinal Health
    • Immunity
    • Cardiac Health
    • Diabetes
    • Anti-cancer
    • Lungs Detox/Cleanse
    • Others
  • North America Dietary Supplements End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
    • Adults
    • Geriatric
    • Pregnant Women
    • Children
    • Infants
  • North America Dietary Supplements Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
    • Offline
    • Online
  • North America Dietary Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
    • S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global North America Dietary Supplements market include

  • Amway Corp.
  • Glanbia PLC
  • Abbott
  • Bayer AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • ADM
  • NU SKIN.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Bionova
  • Ayanda
  • Arkopharma
  • Herbalife International of America, Inc.
  • Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the North America Dietary Supplements Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution