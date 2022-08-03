Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2028 Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Industry Overview

The global probiotics dietary supplements market size was estimated at USD 6,122.5 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028.

The prevalence of digestive disorders is multiplying at a faster rate, which is expected to result in increased demand for probiotic products. Probiotics help in treating diseases, such as intestinal inflammation, urogenital infections, and antibiotic-associated diarrhea, by fighting against bad bacteria in the gut. Rising awareness levels among consumers toward preventive healthcare are likely to support the growth of the global market in the years to come. Probiotics help in enhancing immunity by improving gut health. Yogurt is a widely consumed source of probiotics.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Probiotics Dietary Supplements market

The demand for probiotics dietary supplements has been gaining momentum owing to the ease of consumption of supplement powders and chewable tablets. These products are offered in different flavors, such as apple, orange, and raspberry, which attract consumers. Streptococcus thermophilus is a commonly used lactic acid bacteria in probiotic supplements, which helps in regulating the digestive tract functioning and immune system response. Lactobacillus is another lactic acid-producing bacteria in supplements, which helps in regulating the digestive tract and is efficient in treating diarrhea, skin disorder, high cholesterol, irritable bowel syndrome, and lung infections.

Market players are focusing on developing new probiotic formulations based on beneficial bacteria that can address various health ailments. For instance, in June 2021, Lonza collaborated with Kaged Muscle, a sports nutrition company based in California. Under this collaboration, Kaged Muscle will introduce its sports supplements formulated with Lonza’s new probiotic ingredient, TWK10, in the U.S. market. TWK10 is a form of the probiotic strain L. Plantarum derived from Taiwanese kimchi, which is expected to increase exercise endurance by up to 75%.

On the other hand, higher product prices have been a challenge for market players. However, consumers are ready to pay more for better health, which is expected to support the market growth. A significant rise in health expenditure in developing economies, such as China, Russia, Brazil, and India, is also projected to boost product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry Research Reports.

Hibiscus Flower Powder Market – The global hibiscus flower powder market size to be valued at USD 197.0 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The global hibiscus flower powder market size to be valued at USD 197.0 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. Digestive Health Products Market – The global digestive health products market size was valued at USD 44.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global probiotics dietary supplements market on the basis of form, end-user, and region:

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Chewables & Gummies Capsules Powders Tablets & Softgels Others

Probiotics Dietary Supplements End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Infants Children Adults Geriatric

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central and South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Probiotics Dietary Supplements market include

Probi

Vitakem Nutraceutical, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

ProbioFerm

Probium

ADM

Dr. Joseph Mercola

Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes, Inc.

DSM

BioGaia

Order a free sample PDF of the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter