Adhesive Tapes Market to Witness Strong Growth by 2021-2031 | 3M Company, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group

Adhesive tapes are strips of paper or plastic with an adhesive backing, used to secure objects or hold them together. The most common type of adhesive tape is a Scotch tape, which is made of thin, transparent plastic and has a pressure-sensitive adhesive on one side. Other common types of adhesive tape include masking tape, duct tape, and packing tape. Adhesive tapes are used in a variety of applications, including sealing packages, repairing electrical wiring, and holding photographs in place.

Key Trends

The major drivers for the market growth are the increasing demand from the packaging industry, growing construction activities, and rising automotive production.

The major restraints for the market growth are the volatile raw material prices and the stringent environmental regulations.

The major opportunities for market growth are the growing demand from the Asia-Pacific region and the development of biodegradable tapes.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the adhesive tapes market include an increase in demand from end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, and construction; surge in demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives; and growth in industrialization and urbanization.

The packaging industry is the largest end-use industry for adhesive tapes. The demand for adhesive tapes in the packaging industry is driven by the need for packaging of various products such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

Market segments:

The Adhesive Tapes Market is segmented by resin type, technology, backing material, end-use industry and region. By resin type it is acrylic, rubber and silicone. By technology it is segmented into solvent, hot-melt, and water-based. On the basis backing material it is divided into PP, paper and PVC. By end-use industry it is bifurcated into packaging, healthcare, electronics, automotive, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The Adhesive Tapes Market includes players such as 3M Company, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lohmann GmbH, Berry Global Inc. , Scapa Group PLC , and Rogers Corporation.

