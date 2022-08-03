Automated Optical Inspection System Market 2021 Growth, Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2031 | Omron Corporation, Mirtec Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Koh Young Technology

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Automated Optical Inspection System Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An automated optical inspection system is a machine that uses optical technology to inspect products for defects. These systems can be used to inspect a variety of products, including printed circuit boards, semiconductor wafers, and medical devices. Automated optical inspection systems are typically used in manufacturing settings to improve quality control.

Automated optical inspection systems use various imaging technologies to capture images of products. These images are then analyzed by software to look for defects. Automated optical inspection systems can be equipped with different types of lighting, including ultraviolet, infrared, and visible light.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in automated optical inspection system market technology include the following:

1. The trend towards miniaturization of devices is leading to the development of smaller and more compact automated optical inspection systems.

2. The trend towards higher speeds and throughputs is resulting in the development of faster and more powerful automated optical inspection systems.

3. The trend towards greater accuracy and precision is resulting in the development of more sophisticated and accurate automated optical inspection systems.

Key Drivers

The semiconductor and electronics industries have been under constant pressure to improve product quality and reliability while reducing manufacturing costs. In order to meet these goals, manufacturers have increasingly turned to automated optical inspection (AOI) systems. AOI is a non-contact inspection method that uses optical sensors to detect defects on the surface of semiconductor wafers, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and other electronics components.

Market Segments

By Application:

Fabrication Phase

Assembly Phase

By System:

Camera System

Lighting System

Computer System

Software

Key Players

Omron Corporation

Mirtec Corporation

Nordson Corporation

Koh Young Technology

Test Research, Inc.

EISENMANN SE

Datalogic S.p.A.

YXLON International GmbH

Orbotech Ltd.

ViTrox Corporation Berhad

Cognex Corporation

