Automotive Plastics Market Growth, Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2021-2031 | Evonik Industries AG, Solvay, Arkema SA, Borealis AG

Automotive plastics are a type of plastic that is used in the automotive industry. These plastics are used in a variety of applications, such as in the body of a car, in the engine, and in the interior of a car. Automotive plastics are made from a variety of materials, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and nylon.

Automotive plastics are a key part of the automotive industry because they are lightweight and durable. They can also be molded into a variety of shapes and sizes, which makes them ideal for use in cars. In addition, automotive plastics are resistant to chemicals and heat, which makes them ideal for use in the engine of a car.

Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends in the Automotive Plastics Market are:

Increasing use of plastics in automotive applications: Plastics are increasingly being used in automotive applications due to their light weight, durability, and design flexibility.

Growing demand for recycled plastics: There is a growing demand for recycled plastics in the automotive industry due to the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly materials.

Innovation in plastic materials: New types of plastic materials are being developed that offer superior performance characteristics for automotive applications.

Increasing use of bioplastics: Bioplastics are made from renewable resources and offer a more sustainable option for automotive plastics.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

By Application

Interior

Exterior

Under Bonnet

Others

Key Players

BASF SE

SABIC

LyondellBasell

LG Chem

DuPont

Covestro AG

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay

Arkema SA

Borealis AG

