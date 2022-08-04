Power Tools Market 2021 Dynamics Analysis, Size Witness Growth Acceleration During 2031 | Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries, Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco AB

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Power Tools Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Power Tools Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Power Tools Market technology is a type of technology that is used to create or enhance power tools. This type of technology can include anything from new manufacturing processes to new materials and components. It can also include new designs or improvements to existing designs. Power Tools Market technology can make power tools more efficient, more durable, and safer to use.

Download Free Sample of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20032

Key Trends and Drivers

Some of the key trends in the power tools market are:

Firstly, the rise of cordless power tools is a key trend that is set to continue. This is due to the fact that cordless power tools offer a number of advantages over their corded counterparts, including being more portable and easier to use.

Secondly, another key trend is the increasing popularity of brushless motors. Brushless motors offer a number of advantages over traditional brushed motors, including being more efficient and longer lasting.

Finally, another key trend in the power tools market is the increasing popularity of lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries offer a number of advantages over other types of batteries, including being lighter weight and having a longer lifespan.

Market Segments

By Product

Drills

Saws

Wrenches

Grinders

Sanders

Others

By Mode Of Operation

Electric Corded Cordless Pneumatic



Key Players

Emerson Electric, Co.

Hilti Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries

Apex Tool Group

Atlas Copco AB

Free Customization Available https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20032

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/