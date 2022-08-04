Silicon Photonics Market Is Expected Significant Growth, Forecast From 2021 to 2031 | Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Global Foundries, IBM Corporation

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Silicon Photonics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Silicon Photonics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Silicon photonics is a technology that uses light waves to transmit information using silicon chips. This technology is used in a variety of applications including data communications, fiber optic communications, and optical computing. Silicon photonics offers a number of advantages over traditional electronics, including higher bandwidth, lower power consumption, and improved thermal stability.

Download Free Sample of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20033

Key Trends and Drivers

The silicon photonics technology is used in various applications such as data center, interconnects, consumer electronics, and optoelectronics. The silicon photonics market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and data storage.

The data center is one of the major application areas for silicon photonics. The silicon photonics technology is used in data center for various applications such as data communications, high-performance computing, and storage area networks.

The silicon photonics technology is also used in consumer electronics for various applications such as mobile phones, digital cameras, and laptops.

The optoelectronics is another major application area for silicon photonics. The silicon photonics technology is used in optoelectronics for various applications such as optical interconnects, optical communications, and display applications.

Market Segments

By Product

Transceiver

Variable optical attenuator

Switch

Cable

Sensor

By Components

Active

Passive

Key Players

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Global Foundries

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Broadcom

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Rockley Photonics

Free Customization Available https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20033

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/