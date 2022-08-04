Directed Energy Weapons Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2021-2031 | BAE systems, L-3 Communications, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Directed Energy Weapons Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Directed Energy Weapons Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A directed energy weapon (DEW) is a weapon that emits energy in an aimed direction without the means of a projectile. These weapons are typically high-energy lasers (HELs) or high-power microwaves (HPMs), and can be used to disable, damage, or destroy enemy targets.

HELs are typically used for close-in defense against missiles or other threats, while HPMs can be used for longer-range engagements. DEWs can be mounted on ground vehicles, ships, aircraft, or satellites, and can be used for both offensive and defensive purposes.

Download Free Sample of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20037

Key Trends and Drivers

The directed energy weapons market is expected to grow significantly in the next decade. This is driven by the increasing demand for these weapons by militaries and law enforcement agencies around the world.

The most common type of directed energy weapon is the laser weapon. Laser weapons are used for a variety of applications, including missile defense, counter-drone, and counter-personnel. The most common laser weapon system is the High Energy Laser (HEL). HEL systems are used by the US military for missile defense and by the Israeli military for counter-drone applications.

The second type of directed energy weapon is the microwave weapon. Microwave weapons are used for a variety of applications, including non-lethal crowd control, vehicle disablement, and electronic warfare. The most common microwave weapon system is the Active Denial System (ADS). ADS systems are used by the US military for non-lethal crowd control and by the Russian military for electronic warfare.

Market Segments

By Application

Homeland Security

Defense

By Technology

High Energy Laser

High Power Microwave

Particle Beam

Key Players

BAE systems

L-3 Communications

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Leonardo SPA

Elbit Systems

L3Harris Technologies

Boeing Defense

General Atomics

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Free Customization Available https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20037

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

& transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/