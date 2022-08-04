Smart Agriculture Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021-2031 | Afimilk Ltd, Aker Technologies, Antelliq, Raven Industries, Inc.

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Smart Agriculture Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Smart Agriculture Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Smart agriculture is a way of using technology to increase yields, decrease inputs costs, and improve sustainability in agriculture. The technology can be used in a number of ways, including precision farming, controlled environment agriculture, and livestock monitoring.

Precision farming is a type of smart agriculture technology that uses GPS and other forms of technology to map out fields and track soil conditions, weather patterns, and plant growth. This information can be used to make decisions about when to plant, how to irrigate, and what type of fertilizer to use.

Key Trends and Drivers

The market is driven by several factors such as the need for efficient use of resources, increasing labor costs, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of smart agriculture technologies.

Precision farming is one of the key trends in the smart agriculture market. Precision farming is a type of smart agriculture that uses information and communication technologies to improve the efficiency of crop production. The main aim of precision farming is to reduce the input costs while maximizing the yield.

The other key trend in the smart agriculture market is the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles are equipped with sensors and software that enable them to operate without human intervention. These vehicles are used for various applications such as crop monitoring, soil mapping, and spraying of pesticides.

Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Aquaculture

Smart Greenhouse

Others

