In Vitro Fertilization /IVF Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021-2031 | Vitrolife , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a process by which eggs are removed from a woman’s ovaries and fertilized with sperm in a laboratory. The resulting embryos are then implanted into the woman’s uterus.

IVF is used to treat a variety of fertility problems, such as endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and male factor infertility. It can also be used to conceive a child with a donor egg or sperm.

Key Trends

IVF was first successfully used in humans in 1978, and since then, the technology has been constantly evolving. Some of the key trends in IVF technology include:

Increased success rates: IVF success rates have been increasing steadily over the years, as the technology has become more refined. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the live birth rate from IVF is now around 40%, which is a significant increase from the early days of the procedure.

Use of donor eggs and sperm: In some cases, IVF can be used with donor eggs or sperm, if the patient is unable to produce their own. This can be helpful for same-sex couples or individuals with fertility issues.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market. First and foremost, there is a growing demand for IVF services as couples increasingly delay childbearing until later in life. This is due to a number of factors, including greater educational and career aspirations, financial considerations, and the availability of effective contraception.

Another key driver of the IVF market is the increasing success rate of the procedure. This is thanks to advances in medical technology and the experience of IVF clinics in performing the procedure.

Market Segmentation

The IVF market is segmented by instrument, procedure, end-use and region. By instrument, the market is segmented into disposable devices, culture media and capital equipment. By procedure, the market is classified into fresh donor, frozen donor, fresh non-donor and frozen non-donor. By end-use, the market is bifurcated into fertility clinics and hospitals & others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The prominent players operating in the global in vitro fertilization market include The Cooper Companies Inc. , Cook Group , Vitrolife , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. , Genea Limited , IVFtech ApS , Fujifilm Irvine Scientific , The Baker Company, Inc., and Kitazato Corporation.

