Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Is Expected Significant Growth, Forecast From 2021 to 2031 | AJL Ophthalmic, CorneaGen Inc, CorNeat Vision, LinkoCare Life Sciences AB

A cornea transplant (keratoplasty) is a surgical procedure to substitute part of the cornea with corneal tissue from a donor. The cornea is the transparent, dome-shaped surface of the eye. It’s where light enters the eye and is a large part of the eye’s ability to see clearly. A cornea transplant may restore vision, reduce pain, and improve the appearance of a damaged or diseased cornea. Most cornea transplant procedures are successful. But cornea transplant carries a small risk of complications, like the rejection of the donor cornea.

Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Segmental Analysis

The report covers the cornea and corneal implant market by type, transplant type, disease indication, end-user, and region.

Global Cornea and Corneal Implant Market by Type

The various types comprised in the global cornea and corneal implant market are the human cornea and artificial cornea.

The human cornea segment is likely to hold a major market share during the forecast period. The key factors boosting the growth of the market are rising awareness regarding corneal transplantation and eye tissue donations majorly in developing countries.

Global Cornea and Corneal Implant Market by Transplant Type

The various transplant types comprised in the global cornea and corneal implant market are penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, anterior lamellar keratoplasty, and Keratoprosthesis.

Market Players of Global Cornea and Corneal Implants Market

The key players in the global cornea and corneal implants market are AJL Ophthalmic, CorneaGen Inc, CorNeat Vision, LinkoCare Life Sciences AB, Presbia plc, Mediphacos, Aurolab, Cornea Biosciences, DIOPTEX GmbH and EyeYon Medical among others.

