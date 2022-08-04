Hydraulic Cylinder Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021-2031 | Caterpillar , KYB Corporation , Bosch Rexroth , Eaton

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Hydraulic Cylinder Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A hydraulic cylinder is a mechanical actuator used to provide unidirectional force through a unidirectional stroke. Hydraulic cylinders are used in almost every industry and are available in a wide variety of sizes and force capacities. In general, the two main types of hydraulic cylinders are single-acting cylinders and double-acting cylinders. Single-acting cylinders utilize hydraulic fluid to extend the piston, while double-acting cylinders utilize hydraulic fluid to extend and retract the piston.

Key Trends

The key trends in hydraulic cylinder technology are miniaturization, higher pressures, and higher speeds.

Miniaturization: As manufacturing technology advances, it becomes possible to create smaller and smaller hydraulic cylinders. This is important for many industries, as it allows for more compact machinery and equipment. In addition, miniaturization can lead to lower costs and greater efficiency.

Higher Pressures: As hydraulic cylinders become more compact, they are also able to withstand higher pressures. This is important for many applications, as it allows for more power to be transmitted through the cylinder. In addition, higher pressures can lead to greater efficiency and greater accuracy.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the hydraulic cylinder market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing demand for hydraulic cylinders in a variety of industries. Another key driver is the advancement of technology, which has led to the development of more efficient and reliable hydraulic cylinders. Additionally, the increasing cost of traditional energy sources, such as oil and gas, has made hydraulic cylinders an attractive alternative for many applications.

Market Segments

The hydraulic cylinders market is segmented into function, design, bore size, and region. By function, the market is divided into single-acting hydraulic cylinders and double acting hydraulic cylinders. By design, it is classified into tie-rod cylinders and welded cylinders. By bore size, the market is categorized into less than 50mm, 51mm to 100mm, 101mm to 150mm, and greater than 151mm. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Companies

The key players in the Hydraulic Cylinder Market include Parker-Hannifin Corporation , Caterpillar , KYB Corporation , Bosch Rexroth , Eaton , Enerpac Tool Group , SMC Corporation , HYDAC , Wipro Enterprises, and The Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. Ltd.

